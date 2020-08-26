Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69





Appointment of Corporate Broker

26 August 2020

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ("N+1 Singer") as sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tony Sharpe

ts236@ntrs.com

+44 (0) 1481 745736

Corporate Broker

N+1 Singer

Alan Ray,

Alan.Ray@n1singer.com

Robert Peel,

Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)



James Waterlow,

James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000