Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
26.08.2020 | 13:10
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, August 26

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Appointment of Corporate Broker

26 August 2020

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ("N+1 Singer") as sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Corporate Broker
N+1 Singer
Alan Ray,
Alan.Ray@n1singer.com

Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

