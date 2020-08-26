Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
London, August 26
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Appointment of Corporate Broker
26 August 2020
The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ("N+1 Singer") as sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736
Corporate Broker
N+1 Singer
Alan Ray,
Alan.Ray@n1singer.com
Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)
James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000