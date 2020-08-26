With effect from August 27, 2020, the redemption shares in Kinnevik AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including September 10, 2020. Instrument: Redemption shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KINV IL A -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014684536 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 202422 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: Redemption shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KINV IL B -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014684544 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 202423 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.