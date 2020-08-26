AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD & AccelByte to Partner for Enhanced Offerings to Games Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent for a strategic arrangement with AccelByte Inc. ("AccelByte").

AccelByte is a Seattle, WA-based company formed by a team with years of experience building and operating large scale online game publishing platforms at leading companies such as Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Xbox, Ubisoft, and more. AccelByte is focused on crafting technology solutions to serve the next generation of games. They aim to provide a 'one stop shop' for live game services, including a white-label platform-as-a-service game backend.

The team at AMPD has over twenty years of experience providing bespoke, customized high-performance compute and cloud solutions for video games companies, both in the studio and in the data centre. Under the terms of the engagement, AMPD and AccelByte will work together to develop and refine a seamless 'platform plus infrastructure' solution across their combined network of video games and eSports developers, publishers, and distributors. AccelByte has already introduced several clients to AMPD products and services, such as the AMPD Multi-CDN content distribution platform, and the AMPD Metal dedicated server offering.

"AMPD's high-performance compute, cloud and CDN solutions are tailored specifically to the needs of video game and eSports companies and represent a sweet spot when it comes to balancing price, flexibility, and performance," said Raymond Arifanto, VP of Technology at AccelByte. "We are happy for the opportunity to partner with AMPD as a key infrastructure option for AccelByte customers to consider as they build, launch, and grow their multiplayer games."

Games and eSports analytics firm Newzoo recently released its highly cited annual report on the size and state of the video gaming industry. The firm is predicting 2020 global game industry revenue from consumers of $159.3 billion, a 9.3% increase year-over-year. Newzoo estimates that 2.69 billion people will play video games in 2020, with the number of players expected to reach three billion, generating $200 billion, in 2023.

"The team at AccelByte have run some of the biggest multiplayer games in the world. They clearly understand the challenges of running online games at scale, and with the games market continuing to enjoy rapid growth, we believe this will be an important partnership for AMPD. AccelByte's platform-agnostic solution stack, when combined with AMPD's robust technology infrastructure, adds many important additional operational components for running a successful game while avoiding the pitfalls of vendor lock-in. The goal is the creation of a holistic, exceptionally high-performance game hosting solution for companies around the world," said Anthony Brown, AMPD CEO.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

For further information please contact Investor Relations: Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3 | info@ampd.tech

http://www.ampd.tech

About AccelByte Inc.

AccelByte provides technology for content creators to deliver a world-class online experience. We have 100+ personnel distributed all over the world with a high pedigree in building systems for AAA games. We also license existing fully customizable tech around ecommerce, account management, launcher, game services and social services for clients to expedite their technical roadmap.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

Tel: 604-332-3329

AMPD Ventures Inc.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives or thereof. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited, to statements with respect to the strategic collaboration with AccelByte and the entering of a definitive agreement for that collaboration, the expected benefits to AMPD from the definitive agreement, and the expected growth and health of the video games market in general.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have made certain assumptions, which our management believes to be reasonable, about the forward-looking statements, including the ability to finalize and execute the definitive agreement with AccelByte, and the terms therein, the expected revenue and other benefits to be generated by the collaboration, and the expected growth in the video games industry in general. However, we can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Important additional information identifying risks and uncertainties and other factors is contained in in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Except as required by law, we do not intend to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603423/AMPD-AccelByte-to-Partner-for-Enhanced-Offerings-to-Games-Industry