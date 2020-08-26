The "Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The virtual desktop infrastructure market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,283.7 million in 2019 to US$ 3,388.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe is a technologically advanced region in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). VDI solutions and services are becoming quite popular among various industries such as IT telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, and retail for robustly adopting the trend of mobile and remote teams.

Due to the growing trend of digitalization, automation, and smart workplaces, the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace in coming years.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment led the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2019. Organizations with over 500 employees are classified as large enterprises. These enterprises have their clients across several regions. Moreover, these enterprises account for high market shares and technical knowledge, as well as effective business strategies. These large enterprises invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively.

The benefits conferred by VDI such as remote access and cost-savings are attracting large enterprises to adopt the VDI solutions. The VDI market for the large enterprises segment is well established and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market include Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand of Enhanced Productivity and Cost Reduction

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Cloud Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Adoption among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Ever-increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Across Industries

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Overview

6.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning Top Three Players

7. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis By Offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Offering, 2019 2027

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2019 2027

8.3 Cloud

8.4 On-Premise

9. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis By Enterprise Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Size, 2019 2027

9.3 SMEs

9.4 Large Enterprises

10. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis By End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by End-user, 2019 2027

10.3 BFSI

10.4 Retail

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 IT Telecom

10.7 Government

10.8 Education

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Other End-users

11. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Country Analysis

12. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiatives

13.2 New Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

14.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.3 IBM Corporation

14.4 Microsoft Corporation

14.5 VMware, Inc.

14.6 Fujitsu Limited

14.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

14.8 Citrix Systems, Inc.

14.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

14.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

