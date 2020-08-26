CURLF Stock: Top Pot Stock in the World?There hasn't been much luck to be found in the marijuana stock market lately. Just when things were looking up-increased U.S. legalization in the piecemeal state fashion with hopes of federal legalization down the line, Canadian market growing, support building globally for relaxed marijuana laws-all that was put aside due to the COVID-19 crisis sucking all the political air out of the room. After all, it would be.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...