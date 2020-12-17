Florida-Based Pharmaceutical Leader Prescription Hope Continues to Provide Quality Care Through Patient Assistance Programs

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Nationwide pharmaceutical leader, Prescription Hope, continues to provide affordable medication solutions to patients across the country. By streamlining the medication procurement process, the company utilizes U.S. based patient assistant programs to help individuals obtain the medication they require.

"The United States healthcare system remains one of the best in the world; however, the rising cost of prescription drugs has left thousands of individuals unable to access their medication" states president, founder, and CEO Douglas Pierce.

Recent surveys show that approximately 66 percent of Americans have reported that their prescription drug prices have risen since 2017. Additionally, the global spending on prescription drugs is estimated to hit 1.3 trillion by the end of 2020, with 350 billion spent in the U.S. alone. While the rising cost of medication is the result of various factors, consumers continue to face inflated out-of-pocket expenses and are directly impacted by high price points. Several reports have highlighted individuals who have had to stop taking medications due to cost-related issues, and as a result, their health has suffered.

In an effort to help patients receive the medication they need, Prescription Hope will enroll customers in a patient assistance program, so they have access to brand name medication for the low cost of $50 per month per medication. Each pharmaceutical manufacturer will have its own forms and specific requirements; however, Prescription Hope acts as a guide to streamline the entire application process.

According to Pierce, "we at Prescription Hope take our patient's well-being seriously and work hard to ensure that all individuals who qualify for the Patient Assistant Program have access to the medication they require, at an affordable price. With more and more programs becoming available, we provide relevant information on changing guidelines, so our patients remain up-to-date on the qualification process."

Despite the challenges this year has presented, the professionals at Prescription Hope are currently maintaining full operational capacity and have implemented various social distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients and staff. As a team of dedicated health care professionals, they are committed to providing unparalleled, top-quality care.

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program headquartered in Stuart, Florida. As one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S., the professionals at Prescription Hope have helped over 80,000 Americans receive access to affordable medication. Having partnered with over 35,000 healthcare providers nationwide, the company has worked with state and local healthcare organizations including the Cleveland Clinic, Henry Ford Health Systems, and Novant Health Systems.

