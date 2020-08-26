electroCore Inc: electroCore to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / electroCore Inc, (NASDAQ:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 6:20 AM PST / 9:20 AM EST. Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, will be presenting to a live audience.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

