Housing Association Group Deploys 8x8 to Provide Enriched Services to Customers and Equip Employees to Operate from Anywhere on a Single Global Cloud-based Platform

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that housing association group, Aspire Housing, has deployed 8x8 X Series to create an agile workplace for its employees, and to continue providing customers with vital support.

Aspire Housing, which manages around 9,000 homes in Staffordshire and Cheshire, recognised that its outdated PBX and contact centre systems were limiting its ability to offer colleagues a more agile and flexible workplace. The housing provider required a cloud-based communications solution that could meet their compliance and infrastructure demands of today, and help meet the changing needs of the community and customers it serves into the future.

With expert guidance from Alysium Consulting, Aspire formed a partnership with 8x8 and Social Telecoms CIC, the number one ranked supplier on the PfH Telecommunications Framework, Aspire selected the 8x8 Open Communications Platform. Investing in a powerful combination of voice, team chat, meetings, and contact centre solutions, all fueled by shared intelligent services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics, enabled Aspire to create a cloud-first digital workplace.

With the project underway earlier in the year, Aspire was able to quickly transition its colleagues to working from the safety of their homes in response to the global health crisis. The solution was rolled out faster than anticipated moving overnight from desk phones to softphones to support remote working with little or no training needed. Since the initial solution deployment, engagement has increased by 10 percent, while communication with customers has been effectively streamlined.

The creation of Aspire's digital workplace will future-proof operations, and allow them to adapt their services to address a wider set of requirements for both colleagues and customers. Thanks to 8x8 Contact Centre, agents can now handle customer calls and chats remotely, as well as communicate and collaborate with colleagues through a single platform. Phase two of deployment will focus on rolling out a number of advanced, AI-assisted self-service features, such as chatbots and SMS messaging, to enhance customer communications.

"We made the decision to embrace our Cloud-First strategy late last year for many reasons, from creating a more agile workplace to using data analytics to open up more opportunities for our community," shares Grant Sharman, Group Director of Information and Innovation at Aspire Housing.

"Partnering with 8x8, Alysium Consulting and Social Telecoms has enabled us to streamline and consolidate our communications systems and processes onto a single platform, capture deeper customer insights using 8x8 Speech Analytics, and offer a more flexible working environment for our contact centre colleagues. Through collaborative remote partnership working, we were able to prioritise the safety of our colleagues as an immediate response to the Covid pandemic, creating and implementing a solution that's transformed the way we're able to support customers. We look forward to continuing our digital transformation with the help of 8x8 and our partners."

Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8 said, "We're delighted to be working with Aspire Housing to help them execute their digital workplace strategy and enable them to operate from anywhere, while at the same time enrich customer services. The service they provide is truly inspirational and we look forward to helping them enrich the lives of community members."

About Aspire

Aspire Housing is part of we are aspire, which is made up of:

Aspire Housing, which manages around 9,000 homes in Staffordshire and Cheshire www.aspirehousing.co.uk PM Training, which is Staffordshire's largest independent training provider for young apprentices and has training centres in Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme www.pmtraining.org.uk Realise charity, our unique regeneration charity that supports health, wellbeing, and employability www.realisefoundation.org.uk

About 8x8

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact centre, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

