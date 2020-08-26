QuattroCom today announced a partnership with Telia Carrier to provide dedicated Internet access to its enterprise businesses in the city of Querétaro, Mexico. The partnership gives QuattroCom access to Telia Carrier's number one ranked global network, supporting enterprise business demands for the increasing need for scalable, high-performance connectivity in the city's growing business market.

The city of Querétaro, located in central Mexico, is experiencing an industrial and economic development boom with the second highest GDP per capita among Mexico's metropolitan areas. Located near Mexico City, Querétaro acts as a central hub for cloud and data center providers linking Mexican and international companies. The city is also the fastest-growing city in the country, thanks to booming IT, logistics services, aircraft manufacturing, maintenance and automotive industries.

QuattroCom is a complementary partner to Telia Carrier with an established infrastructure network, extensive construction capabilities and flexible connectivity solutions with rapid delivery that penetrate the most important markets in the region and provide unique and diverse choices for connectivity needs.

"Partnering with QuattroCom allows us to reach the burgeoning businesses in the city Querétaro," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. "Aside from being recognized as being one of the best places to do business in the Americas, Querétaro is also considered to be Mexico's 'Silicon Valley.' This partnership allows us to strengthen our position to deliver connectivity and high-quality local access to these thriving businesses and enables the local infrastructure to grow."

Businesses in Querétaro can now take advantage of Telia Carrier's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for network operators, content providers, and enterprises alike. This latest partnership and expansion is a part of Telia Carrier's broader development in Mexico, reflecting the growing demand for wholesale and enterprise services in the country.

"By partnering with Telia Carrier and tapping into their IP backbone, we can now bring international connectivity to businesses in Querétaro, a region that is rapidly growing as an IT hub," said Álvaro Alcalá CEO, QuattroCom. "Working with Telia Carrier assures our business customers reliable and secure Internet connections as well as direct private access to major cloud service providers with lower latency and more capacity for growth.

Telia Carrier's continued, organic expansion in the region provides a crucial backbone of services for major international application, content, security and cloud providers that require low latency and high-speed connectivity for their edge deployments. It also creates additional choice for local, in-market connectivity needs of regional service providers with optimized access to the content ecosystem.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.comand follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About QuattroCom

QuattroCom, a Mexican carrier-neutral service provider founded in Querétaro city, has more than 20 years of telecommunications experience. QuattroCom serves the residential, business, government and industrial parks markets. Our robust infrastructure allows us to provide high-quality and high-availability integrated services, applying state of the art technology and offering an excellent experience for all customers to improve the experience of a world without distances. Our high capacity fiber optic network is located in main business and tourist centers, such as Querétaro, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Baja California Sur and Riviera Maya. Our network enables integrated and secure connectivity with unlimited transmission speeds, based on Ethernet, Gig-E, 10Gig-E, 1/10/100Gbps dedicated internet access. For more information visit quattrocom.mx.

