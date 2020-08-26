Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2020 | 14:32
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Commercial Waste Disposal Business in Georgia

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers, today announces that it signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Amwaste, Inc., a commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia.

Based in Brunswick, Georgia, Amwaste serves customers in Glynn County and surrounding areas, where the company has built a solid customer base and has established a strong reputation for quality service. Amwaste operates in a vibrant, high-growth area of the southeastern United States and will be a key element for developing Deep Green's business.

"This acquisition is strategic because it will help us expand our footprint for delivering innovative waste and recycle management services to commercial customers in Georgia while executing an important step in our growth strategy," said Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green. "We look forward to bringing Amwaste into the Deep Green family and developing Amwaste to its fullest potential."

Deep Green expects to sign a Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement after completing its due diligence.

About Amwaste, Inc.
Amwaste, Inc. is an established commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.callamwaste.com.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.
Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:
Lloyd Spencer, President
Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.
13110 NE 177th Place, #293
Woodinville, WA 98072
Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN
Email: Investor@DeepGreenWaste.com

SOURCE: Deep Green Waste & Recycling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603408/Deep-Green-Waste-Recycling-DGWR-Announces-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-Commercial-Waste-Disposal-Business-in-Georgia

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
