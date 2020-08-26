Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Commercial Waste Disposal Business in Georgia

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers, today announces that it signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Amwaste, Inc., a commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia.

Based in Brunswick, Georgia, Amwaste serves customers in Glynn County and surrounding areas, where the company has built a solid customer base and has established a strong reputation for quality service. Amwaste operates in a vibrant, high-growth area of the southeastern United States and will be a key element for developing Deep Green's business.

"This acquisition is strategic because it will help us expand our footprint for delivering innovative waste and recycle management services to commercial customers in Georgia while executing an important step in our growth strategy," said Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green. "We look forward to bringing Amwaste into the Deep Green family and developing Amwaste to its fullest potential."

Deep Green expects to sign a Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement after completing its due diligence.

About Amwaste, Inc.

Amwaste, Inc. is an established commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.callamwaste.com.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

For information, please contact:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: Investor@DeepGreenWaste.com

