Envision Solar to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI)(NASDAQ:EVSIW), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 8:00 AM PST. Desmond Wheatley, CEO, will be a featured presenter at this virtual event.

Mr. Wheatley will provide an overview of the company's business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

"Envision is at a pivotal point in our history. We are debt free and have a very strong balance sheet with several years of operating capital on hand. We have unique and patented products which provide EV charging infrastructure for the best customers in the world like New York City, the State of California, 100 municipalities across the US and companies like Google, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and many others," said Desmond Wheatley, Envision's President and CEO. "I am very much looking forward to telling our exciting story at LD Micro."

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak patented solar tracking, SunCharge solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

