Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces New M-Commerce Feature Supporting Dropshipping

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contact-free payments and loyalty app, announced new m-commerce features are now available on the Perk Hero platform with the addition of support for dropshipping merchants. Perk Hero's mobile commerce capabilities, also known as mobile eCommerce or simply m-commerce, enables businesses to use the Perk Hero platform to create and manage their mobile storefront and sell their products to consumers purchasing via a mobile device.

"Our new m-commerce feature allows us to enter into the fast growing vertical of direct-to-consumer goods and offer exciting new high quality and niche products to our customers," says Perk Labs CEO, Jonathan Hoyles. "We empower businesses to provide their customers with an engaging mobile shopping experience and give them access to a new stream of revenue by selling their products through the Perk Hero platform. We further drive engagement and loyalty with our cashback rewards on every purchase."

By incorporating the dropshipping business model, Perk Hero now has the capability to enable both brick & mortar and e-commerce businesses to sell their products through the Perk Hero app, without having to add any inventory or shipping capabilities. Perk Hero provides merchants a mobile storefront and digitally notifies the business of orders placed through the app, including shipment details. The merchant then ships the products directly to the customer. As part of its digital loyalty flywheel, Perk Hero promotes its m-commerce merchants to customers with targeted digital advertising, increasing direct customer acquisition and product sales.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with contact-free payments, digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

