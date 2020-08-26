Rising Number of Surgical Procedures will drive the market growth during the forecast period
The veterinary surgical devices market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The veterinary surgical devices market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Large Animals
- Small Animals
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rising animal healthcare expenditure, the increasing number of surgical procedures on animals, and the expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals.
Rising demand for pet insurance has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of veterinary surgical devices market. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heska Corp., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Jørgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic Plc, Neogen Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and STERIS Plc.
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Large animals Market size and forecast
- Small animals Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast
- Europe Market size and forecast
- Asia Market size and forecast
- ROW Market size and forecast
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in adoption of companion animals
- Growing awareness about animal health and welfare
- Rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avante Health Solutions
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Heska Corp.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc.
- Jørgen Kruuse AS
- Medtronic Plc
- Neogen Corp.
- Smiths Group Plc
- STERIS Plc
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
