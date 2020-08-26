Rising Number of Surgical Procedures will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The veterinary surgical devices market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005053/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on veterinary surgical devices market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The veterinary surgical devices market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is segmented as below:

Type Large Animals Small Animals

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rising animal healthcare expenditure, the increasing number of surgical procedures on animals, and the expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Care market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising demand for pet insurance has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of veterinary surgical devices market. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of veterinary surgical devices market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40108

Veterinary Surgical Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heska Corp., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Jørgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic Plc, Neogen Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and STERIS Plc.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Large animals Market size and forecast

Small animals Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast

Europe Market size and forecast

Asia Market size and forecast

ROW Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in adoption of companion animals

Growing awareness about animal health and welfare

Rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Avante Health Solutions

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Heska Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Jørgen Kruuse AS

Medtronic Plc

Neogen Corp.

Smiths Group Plc

STERIS Plc

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005053/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/