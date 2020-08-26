Carbon Brush Market to Grow 1.4x by 2029, Industry to Witness Downturn During Covid-19 Outbreak Owing to Fall in Manufacturing Activity, says Future Market Insights

Major carbon brush manufacturers are investing in research for new materials to manufacture components, aimed towards superior functionality in a competitive market landscape.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / The global carbon brush market is expected to grow 1.4x between 2019 and 2029, with a moderate 4% CAGR. The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a significant impact on the carbon brush market, largely owing to disrupted activities in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods sectors. Disruptions in supply chains involving Chinese producers could also affect short term developments.

"Carbon brushes are characterized by superior temperature resistance and electric conductivity. These products also display a lower coefficient of friction and lower modulus of elasticity which bolsters demand in the automotive and industrial sector, supporting market growth during the projection period," says the FMI study.

Carbon Brush Market - Key Takeaways

Graphite based carbon brushes account for significant revenue, supported by cost and durability benefits.

Automotive production applications hold major market share, with transition towards electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is a leading market for carbon brushes owing to its massive manufacturing sector consumer base.

Carbon Brush Market - Key Driving Factors

Frequent innovations in the consumer appliances sector is a major factor driving adoption of carbon brushes.

Steady growth of global industrial economy sustains long-term demand for carbon brushes.

Carbon Brush Market - Key Constraints

Limited scope for innovations in carbon brushes holds back market growth, and provides impetus to alternatives.

Poor performance in high-density settings restrict sales and application of carbon brushes.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the global economy and industrial activity. Manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods sectors have been hit especially hard with disruptions in supply chains, production activity, and shortage of labor. All of these factors will result in a sharp decline in the demand for carbon brushes in the short term, for the duration of the outbreak. Demand is likely to recovery strongly towards 2021 as governments relax lockdown restrictions.

Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers in the carbon brush market include but are not limited to Assam Carbon Products Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, National Carbon Brush Products, Mersen SA, Phynyx Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd., Schunk GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Naeem Carbon & Industrial Products LLP.

Carbon brush manufacturers have been investing in expansion of production capabilities in addition to the integration of tech improvements as strategies to bolster sales and profit margins.

For instance, Mogan Advanced Materials have come up with a new drop in replacement carbon holder system for wind turbine applications. Schunk GmbH has set up a new production facility in Franconia Germany which will include carbon brush manufacturing. Also, Helwig Carbon Products has announced the manufacturing line of J. Ream Manufacturing in Illinois for carbon brush holders.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on carbon brush market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product type (general graphite, metal graphite, carbon graphite, electro graphite, silver graphite, resin-bonded graphite, and others), application (motor, generator & alternator, current & signal transmission, grounding devices, and others), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket) and end use (automotive, electrical hand tools, industrial application, household appliances, security & defense, petrochemical, energy, and healthcare), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

