GB Sciences, Inc.: GB Sciences Files Provisional Patent Application for the Treatment of COVID-19-Related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), the Leading Cause of Hospitalization and Deaths, Utilizing Its Cannabinoid Containing Complex Mixtures (C

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) has filed a provisional patent application, assigned to GBS Global Biopharma (GBS), Inc., for the use of its new proprietary cannabinoid containing complex mixtures (CCCM) for the treatment of Cytokine Storm Syndromes (CSS), including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. CSS and ARDS are the leading cause of death in COVID-19. Based on data obtained from GBS's two-year study on the use of cannabis-based ingredients for modulating inflammatory processes within human immune cells, GBS's CCCM were designed to reduce levels of specific cytokines and pro-inflammatory processes triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infections, while preserving those immune functions and cytokines that are necessary for fighting the viral infection.

"Our CCCM are cannabis-based combination therapies designed to target key cytokines that correlate with symptom severity in COVID-19 patients and are known to cause Cytokine Storm Syndromes, which may lead to hospitalization or even death. However, treatment of virally induced Cytokine Storm Syndromes in COVID-19 patients may not be as simple as using a broadly immunosuppressive strategy because the production of specific pro-inflammatory cytokines may be crucial for immune defense against SARS-CoV-2 infections, or other viral infections in the future," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "GBS's CCCM are also being developed as an adjunctive therapy to be delivered to COVID-19 patients in combination with clinically (FDA)-approved Interferon products for the most beneficial patient results - reduced Cytokine Storm Syndrome while preserving the anti-viral immune processes necessary for fighting viral infections."

Inflammatory disorders represent a serious global health and economic burden with over $200 billion spent annually. The current COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased demand for novel anti-inflammatory treatments to combat the effects of the severe forms of COVID-19.

"These novel CCCM represent a much-needed alternative for the treatment of inflammatory disorders, including COVID-19 and many other serious conditions," said Dr. Michael Farley, President and Director of GBS Global Biopharma.

"This is a big deal. In plain English, our combinations of specific cannabinoids and terpenes were designed to quiet the immune system's storm without totally disabling the immune system," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences.

In addition to this new provisional patent application, GBS's intellectual property portfolio currently contains four patents that are issued in the U.S. with corresponding patents issued internationally. Seven nonprovisional patent applications plus three provisional patent applications are pending in the U.S. and 29 patent applications have been filed internationally.

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through its Canadian entity GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a dedicated biopharmaceutical research and cannabinoid-based drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations for safe, standardized, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions in both the pharmaceutical and wellness markets.

