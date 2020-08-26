Titan Medical Inc. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 /Titan Medical Inc. ("Titan" or the "Company") (TSX:TMD) (NASDAQ:TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of single-port robotic surgical technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:20 AM ET. David McNally, President and CEO of Titan will be presenting to a live virtual audience available by webcast at http://www.webcaster4.com/webcast/page/2019/36162.

The LD 500 Virtual Conference will take place from September 1 - 4, 2020. To register for the conference visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ .

View Titan's profile at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TMDI.

About Titan

Titan Medical Inc. is focused on robotic-assisted technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"). Titan is developing a single-port robotic surgical system comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a dual-view camera system with 3D and 2D high-definition vision systems and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D high-definition endoscopic view of the MIS procedure. Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications for use of its single-port robotic surgical system.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titanmedicalinc.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September 2020 is LD Micro's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the referenced presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Such statements reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Stephen Randall

Chief Financial Officer

+1-416-548-7522

stephen@titanmedicalinc.com

