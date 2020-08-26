Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Investment, World High Life, Announces Georges St-Pierre Special on BT SPORT in the UK

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces that World High Life Plc, (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), in which the Company has invested, has announced that brand ambassador Georges St-Pierre will be showcased on BT Sport, one of Europe's largest sport networks and rights holder for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) in the U.K.

Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, also known as "GSP," is a Canadian professional mixed martial artist and 3-time UFC world champion who holds black belts in both Kyokushin karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. As Brand Ambassador, Mr. St-Pierre facilitates and provides promotional services, including branding, social media, product placement, endorsement and overall support of the World High Life and the Love Hemp brand.

This showcase special on BT Sport will serve to provide a retrospective on Georges' incredible history in the UFC and provide significant exposure for the Love Hemp brand, a World High Life wholly owned subsidiary.

Georges St-Pierre BT Sport Programme Highlights

Georges St-Pierre BT Sport Special will consist of a 5-hour programme, to air on Thursday, August 27th from 9pm to 1am in the UK

The special will consist of a 1-hour interview with Georges wearing Love Hemp branded apparel

The special will include 4 hours of insights from Georges as his favourite fights are showcased

Georges retired from the sport on 13 December 2013, holding the UFC record for most wins in title bouts and then returned to the octagon after a four-year layoff, on 4 November 2017 at UFC 217 in New York City (Madison Square Garden), where he defeated Michael Bisping by submission in the third round to win the UFC Middleweight Championship title, becoming the fourth fighter in the history of the organization to be a multi-division champion. On 7 December 2017, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Georges vacated his UFC middleweight title and officially announced his retirement from professional MMA competition on 21 February 2019.

In the World High Life announcement, Mr. St-Pierre noted: "I believe that using Love Hemp's CBD products in my training helped my recovery and overall wellbeing greatly, and I embrace this opportunity to help create innovative products and grow the Love Hemp brand so that others can benefit as well. I am committed to building great teams and getting world class results in everything I do, and I am thrilled to contribute to the World High Life and Love Hemp team to help achieve those standards."

