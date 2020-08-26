BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, won 19 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in partnership with clients. These represent some of BTS' best solutions delivered to a variety of clients including:

ADSG

Anglo American

Aurizon

Bayer

Cepsa

China Minsheng Bank

HP

Marsh

Medtronic

Northwestern Mutual

Salesforce

STC

Schindler Group

TUV SUD America

Western and Southern Financial Group

"Amidst this year of immense change, we are honored to be recognized for our partnerships with clients," said Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS. "Deep industry understanding and collaboration are foundational to the solutions we provide. We're very grateful for our clients' trust and look forward to more success in the coming years."

These awards include 13 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze, ranging from Best Inclusion and Diversity Strategy to Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and HCM Excellence Awards Program lead. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent, senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on fit, design, functionality, innovation and measurable benefits. Find the list of winners here.

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people to do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory firm empowering excellence in organizations globally through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Leadership Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

