Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) -Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG ) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ) ("Golden Goliath" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the drill permit for the newly generated drill targets has now been approved. All of the planned drill holes are now permitted. The Company will start the drill program on September 8th.





Figure 1: Red Lake District Properties including the Kwai and SLF properties of Golden Goliath

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Golden Goliath CEO Paul Sorbara comments: "We were able to use the short window of extra time not only to do some more stripping in a newly uncovered zone, but we were also able to get three more till samples south of the lake, between the West and East grids, where we have several interesting IP anomalies along additional shears. One of the till samples is rusty and that could be very important as it may be related to a nearby sulphide source. I am very curious to see if it has pristine gold grains. We will get the analyses as soon as possible, but it may be a few weeks."

R.S. Middleton, P.Eng reports that, "A limited number of samples have been obtained including one with rusty, sandy till suggesting a nearby sulphide source, related to one particular IP anomaly in the felsic tuff area. Further geological mapping is underway to help identify the causes of some of the IP anomalies, however the shears occur between outcrop and overburden so are not very well exposed. Good access for the drill has been located to test these zones."





Figure 2: IP anomalies and trend interpretation on Golden Goliath's Kwai property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

This news release has been reviewed by Robert S. Middleton P.Eng who is acting as QP for this phase of the exploration under the NI43-101 requirements.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol GNG). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Timoteo property, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico, as well as NSR royalties on several other nearby properties.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

