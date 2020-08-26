Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (FSE: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company"), a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. President and CEO of the Company, James Pettit, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Pettit began the interview by updating listeners on the Company's current projects. "It was a slower start until we got the go-ahead from the provincial government," shared Pettit. "We made some changes and adjustments this year, and moved our camp to the top where we drill, instead of down on the valley floor near the air strip and highway. So, that added a little extra time," said Pettit, adding that the Company also decided to send the exploration crew to the camp for a little over a month to complete sampling and mapping before moving on to the next phase of the project.

"What are the plans for drilling the rest of the year?" asked Jolly. Pettit shared that the Company's exploration crew analyzed an area near a former high-grade deposit zone and has decided to begin drilling at this site. This drilling will take place at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project and will facilitate the testing of high-grade surface samples. "Now we've got three to four pads that we will be putting the rigs on in that area," said Pettit. "It has started. The rig is on one, and we've probably almost finished the first hole," he added. "We will see what comes of it," said Pettit, noting the area's significant potential.

"We're starting at about 2,000 meters of drilling," continued Pettit. "That's the methodology we're using and if we have success, we'll quickly raise more money and increase the program," he explained.

The conversation then turned to the current value of gold, which has increased dramatically over the past year. Pettit shared that changes with the economy, as well as the environment caused by the pandemic, have acted as a catalyst in the rising value of gold, pushing investors to become increasingly interested in the gold market.

Pettit then elaborated on the challenges of the Company's exploration schedule. "We're in an area where you really only get three to four months a year to work. So, there is an off-season there," explained Pettit, noting that this schedule causes the stock price to fluctuate. "It's a seasonal thing," said Pettit. "There are really high points and then it just levels back off again in the off-season."

"It's starting to move right now, because I've announced that we've started drilling," continued Pettit, adding that the Company's stock began around 7 cents this year but has risen to about 15 cents with the start of the drilling program.

To close the interview, Pettit encouraged listeners to consider the potential of the gold, silver, and copper industry, and shared that the Company is confident in their access to capital. "Right now, we're in a good position," he shared. "There's so much mineralization in that specific valley we are in, it's very unusual."

