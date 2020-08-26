Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2020 | 15:32
Artelo Biosciences to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1st

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Investor conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

View Artelo's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/artl.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:20 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

The LD 500 Virtual Investor conference will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

For conference attendees who wish to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Artelo, please submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming LD 500 Virtual Investor conference in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system and related pathways. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Artelo Biosciences via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603451/Artelo-Biosciences-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-September-1st

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
