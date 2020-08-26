Penetration of 4G & 5G Invigorates Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global point-to-point (P2P) microwave antenna market will expand at a healthy rate between 2019 and 2027.

The report attributes the growth of the market to the penetration of 4G/5G networks, evolving consumer demands regarding data, and the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure. Furthermore, growing adoption for better connectivity by telecom carriers, corporate organizations, and governments across the world is also boosting the demand for P2P microwave antennas.

Along similar lines, pep microwave antennas have numerous benefits such as high speed, high availability over large connection distance, and ability to effectively carry voice and data traffic in numerous bandwidth-intensive applications. On the back of these advantages, P2Ps are being considered as potential alternatives to fiber optics and leased lines.

Moreover, P2P wireless microwaves can be customized to cater to the application-specific requirements, which is expected to drive the demand in numerous industries. Besides, microwaves are compatible with ethernet standards, and support all Ethernet functionality and applications, which will continue to complement the growth of the market.

"Manufacturers are focusing on extending frequency ranges to cater to a wider number of applications, and are seeking contracts from governments to expand their visibility", opines FMI analyst.

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Key Takeaways

The global point-to-point microwave antenna market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through the forecast period.

Based on frequency, 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz P2P microwave antennas are anticipated to remain the most popular segment and will progress at a CAGR of 9.1%.

On the basis of diameter, 1.0 m to 3.0 m sub-segment will hold the lion's share, accounting for nearly 2/3rds of market value, while 0.2 m to 0.9 m diameter segment will register a growth rate of 8%.

to sub-segment will hold the lion's share, accounting for nearly 2/3rds of market value, while to diameter segment will register a growth rate of 8%. Among the different types of antennas, the parabolic antenna is expected to remain the most sought-out type, accounting for nearly 65% of the overall value.

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Key Trends

Growing emphasis by governments in developing smart cities is expected to emerge as a lucrative trend to drive the demand for P2P microwave antennas.

Increasing reliance on the internet coupled with demand for high bandwidth applications will equally complement market growth.

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market -Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to account for more than 25% of global market value owing to the rising number of 5G infrastructure development, coupled with surging demand for telecommunication infrastructure.

excluding (APEJ) is expected to account for more than 25% of global market value owing to the rising number of 5G infrastructure development, coupled with surging demand for telecommunication infrastructure. Latin America is expected to register healthy growth through the forecast period on the back of skyrocketing demand for high connectivity in the region.

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Some of the players profiled in report include Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger, mWAVE Industries, LLC, and Wireless Excellence Limited.

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Taxonomy

Frequency Range:

3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz

10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

Diameter:

0.2 m to 0.9 m

to 1.0 m to 3.0 m

to 3.0 m to 4.6 m

Antenna Type:

Parabolic Antenna

Flat Panel Antenna

Others

Polarization:

Single Polarized Antenna

Dual Polarized Antenna

Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

APEJ:

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA:

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the point-to-point microwave antenna market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the therapeutic nuclear medicines market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

