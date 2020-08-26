The State of Qatar is a World Bank high-income economy, backed by the world's third-largest natural gas and oil reserves. Qatar has the third-highest GDP per capita in the world, with very high human development. Similar to other Gulf Cooperation Council states - the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain - Qatar is wrestling with the fluctuations in global hydrocarbons prices that started in 2014 and are now compounded by the Saudi-led embargo since 2017.Qatar is positioned to weather these headwinds because of its small population, substantial financial reserves, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...