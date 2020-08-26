Plus, analyst WoodMac says a fall in the cost of power generation in Japan during the public health crisis will help drive renewables investment and the Indian government has relaxed borrowing rules for its financially crippled electric utilities.A Washington Post database of companies which have received payroll support loans from the U.S. government to help continue paying staff during the Covid-19 pandemic indicates the MiaSole U.S. business owned by Chinese thin-film solar manufacturer Hanergy received $5-10 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) awards signed off in April, to help pay ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...