Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains how learning analytics will redefine student performance tracking

The ongoing disruptions have radically transformed the education sector, shedding light on multiple grey areas in process redesign, compliance, online teaching methodologies, and data management. With online learning and mixed modes of teaching gaining popularity across geographies, there is also an exponential increase in the need to evaluate and track student performance in real-time using advanced learning analytics.

A vital indicator of the success of learning objectives and student performance tracking is directly based on pedagogy. Hence, in the e-learning sector, pedagogical approaches are built based on a detailed analysis of data patterns, students' performance, and learning curriculums that capture the interactions between teachers and students on global e-learning platforms. Though several techniques exist to analyze the captured data sets, the most important and widely used techniques are based on the applications of learning analytics and educational data mining. Notably, both of these techniques are closely related to the process of data exploration and analysis.

"Through learning analytics, we've helped leading educators and L&D administrators deliver more effective training and education programs that fall in line with the modern learning curriculum," says Quantzig.

Factors behind the growing importance of learning analytics

Helpsmeasure, collect, and analyze data on student performance, online teaching methodologies, and language pedagogy to improve learning and overall student performance Optimize the online learning curriculum based on different parameters used to gauge student performance Develop tailored course curriculum and pedagogical approaches through the application of machine learning and advanced analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

