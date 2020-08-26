Through the partnership, Ericsson Emodo will bring marketers high-quality, trusted data to improve ad effectiveness and reduce fraud.

Emodo, an Ericsson company focused on data activation and monetization, is partnering with CKDelta, a member of CK Hutchison Holdings, to help improve the accuracy of data in the advertising industry.

Every year, inaccurate data leads to billions of pounds in wasted ad spend with faulty targeting and poor-quality inventory, leading to ineffective campaigns or even damage to a brand's reputation or image. Forrester recently reported that about 21% of media spend is lost to inaccurate targeting. Globally, that one issue alone equates to nearly £55B in waste.

Ericsson Emodo's unique Operator Intelligence serves as a truth set to verify and filter targeting data from other data sources. The company's techniques and models significantly improve data accuracy, offering marketers high-quality, reliable data to tailor messaging more effectively and make ads more relevant for consumers.

CKDelta, using data from mobile operators in CK Hutchison's 3 Group will verify the accuracy of Emodo's data to improve inventory, targeting, and audience quality for advertisers. Three UK will be the first mobile operator in the 3 Group to work with Emodo as part of the agreement.

"In times of economic distress, ROI becomes even more important to marketers and advertisers, making the accuracy of data all the more significant today," remarked Alistair Goodman, General Manager of Ericsson Emodo. "Through our partnership with CKDelta, we'll be able to address an issue that is now larger than viewability and brand safety combined."

Emodo's proven data science, ad industry expertise, and operator intelligence models will join CKDelta's operator data solutions and privacy-compliant data activation to improve data quality for the advertising industry. The first focus of the partnership will be to enable a range of verification-led advertising solutions designed to reduce waste, build trust, mitigate ad fraud and improve advertising experiences for consumers. To further develop these solutions, Ericsson Emodo and CKDelta plan to extend their cooperation to other operators in the 3 Group and its affiliates, which serve around 100 million customers in 12 markets worldwide.

"We're thrilled to bring together two world-class teams of data scientists and advertising experts," said Geoff McGrath, Managing Director of CKDelta. "Our combined, innovative approach raises the bar in terms of the advertising industry's standards and expectations, building a trusted platform and maximising ROI. We plan to utilise our models and data from individual 3 Group operators to improve other areas of the ad industry as we move forward."

About Emodo

Emodo is the data activation and monetization platform of Ericsson, the telecom innovator that powers mobile carriers worldwide. At the core of Emodo is its Operator Intelligence technology, a proprietary platform that combines deep machine learning with exclusive data from mobile operators. Emodo's Operator Intelligence produces the most persistent, accurate data available to power mobile advertising solutions through the Emodo Ad Marketplace and the Emodo Ad Intelligence suite of products. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson, a world leader in communications technology and services, Emodo delivers accurate media solutions to advertisers, powerful insights to business leaders, and effective monetization programs for mobile operators.

To learn more about how advertisers and marketers can improve ROI with accurate data visit www.emodoinc.com.

About CKDelta

CKDelta are a unique 21st Century start-up data innovation company, and a member of one of the largest conglomerates in the world, CK Hutchison Holdings. CKDelta designs and lab-tests bespoke data models for businesses, using diverse data sets, to both understand what is happening now, and to predict what is coming.

CKDelta's approach is unique and delivers a range of benefits, including:

Accessibility to uniquely diverse and high-quality data sets

A diverse range of skills and sector expertise

The ability to rapid-prototype and implement scenarios at industrial scale

CKDelta applies most of what they do to companies within their own partnership. CK Hutchison's diverse portfolio of businesses provides a wide source of business data from across the globe, which is constantly growing and refreshing. This data provides a unique opportunity to design, lab-test and trial scalable business solutions in a reliable and secure environment. This minimises risk and uncertainty, giving an accurate picture of how solutions will play out in the market when they go live.

CKDelta's capabilities are already being applied in a variety of industry sectors and categories. They can create value in almost any business context, from retail, mobility and utilities, to telecoms and financial services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005595/en/

Contacts:

Kathryn Ryan

emodo@vsc.co