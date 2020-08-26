Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2020 | 18:16
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 25

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

26 August 2020

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Christopher Casey, who is a non-executive Director of the Company, has resigned as a Non-executive Director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc with effect from yesterday, 25 August 2020.

Enquiries

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.