BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 25
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
26 August 2020
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Christopher Casey, who is a non-executive Director of the Company, has resigned as a Non-executive Director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc with effect from yesterday, 25 August 2020.
Enquiries
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de