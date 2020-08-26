BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





26 August 2020

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Christopher Casey, who is a non-executive Director of the Company, has resigned as a Non-executive Director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc with effect from yesterday, 25 August 2020.

