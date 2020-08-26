Disrupt Magazine: Ninos Shamo Launches Shopify Training Program To Teach Young People Ecommerce

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Starting a business and making it successful is never an easy task. You have to go through some significant challenges that may seem impossible to overcome, which is why most fail at it. However, some people thrive in their businesses at a very young age and end up being an inspiration to others. Ninos Shamo Is Making $10K Per Day On Shopify At Only 17 Years Old and Now He Wants To Teach Your Kids To Do it Too! Ninos is a 17-year-old entrepreneur known for scaling his eCommerce brands in profits to nearly $10,000 a day. Today, Ninos Shamo is launching an all-new Shopify Training Program To Teach Young People how to get started and become successful in the world of eCommerce. In a recent interview, I had the opportunity to sit down with Ninos and asking him about why he started the program and his plans for expansion in the future.

So how did this all get started?

Ninos Shamo: "I saw one of Alex Becker's ads browsing on YouTube, and it was on how to make money online. After I got through the webinar I was pitched a $2500 course. I didn't have enough money at the time to purchase it so I decided to do my own work and research. After a few months of successes and failures, I got a mentor to coach me." This is when things started to take off for Ninos. "I've had many failures. Sometimes Facebook would disable my account or put a spending limit." Another problem Ninos had was with his payment providers. When PayPal starts to see you're making a lot of money, they start to put holds and reserves on your account.

"I started running ads in June for a bikini store that failed miserably… I spent all the money that I had earned through refereeing. It was just about $1000." In July and August, he gave e-commerce a break and worked all summer to find out what he was doing wrong and to bring in some more funds for his store.

The Perfect Match

On Ninos birthday in September is when he found his first winning product through e-commerce. It was an automatic match: a flame that stays lit in the wind and rain. The first day he launched that product in his shop he earned over $500 leading him into the new world of e-commerce. "Depending on the shipping location, the product would only cost me $1-2 and I would sell it for $14.99."

When asked about his advertising, Ninos uses extremely specific strategies when it comes to marketing. The product, ad, and landing page all must be congruent so the funnel flows very well. You don't want the customer to get distracted on your site and the description should be detailed enough so that customers understand the fundamentals of the product.

After about 2 months, sales started to decline and Ninos saw a video about having more than one winning product. This is when he did his research and found a second winning product, which was a Bluetooth adapter for your car.

Now Ninos has a different Shopify strategy. He will create a very broad store with different products. Once he finds the winning product on that store, he will take the item and niche it down to its own brand.

Ninos Shamo: "Give it a new logo, store, and name, an Instagram and Facebook page…"

Ninos is also now teaching his own students how to make money online in his new course Shopify Scalerz. He only teaches proven methods that are not "get rich quick" but actual strategies that have worked for him. "It's all about learning the skill because then you can go ahead and teach it. You want to be able to duplicate the skill so you can be running 5 stores at once." He teaches his students different product research methods by helping them test products that are actually working.

Ninos Shamo: "I recommend starting with at least $500-$1000 in ad budget, anything lower you are just putting yourself at risk to lose it."

Ninos has been a driving force in the eCommerce industry teaching students of all ages how to get into the game. You can follow Ninos Shamoo on Instagram @Ninos

