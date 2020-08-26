SaaS Awards Announce 2020 Program Winners

Global Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Announces Category Winners

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS Awards program, which honors the best software-as-a-service vendors from across the world, has announced the latest winners.

The Awards program announced earlier this month it had raised $3,555 for the WHO's COVID-19 Relief Fund, donating proceeds from its new "Communication, collaboration and Conferencing" category.

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "This year's swathe of remarkable submissions has been delivered in an atmosphere of seismic disruption across all industries.

"Ultimately, the very success of organizations can hinge on selecting the software vendors which work hardest for them and innovate ruthlessly - all while delivering the best results.

"Once again, the SaaS Awards shortlist showcased an astounding weight of promising and proven technologies powering some very smart ideas. The final winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, which often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs."

All of the final winners can be seen here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

The SaaS Awards is now closed for entries and will reopen for 2021 submissions later in the year. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/), will soon be accepting submissions for a new 2020-21 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with a deadline of 23 October.

Contact details

For the SaaS Awards

James Williams - Head of Operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

james@cloud-awards.com

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.