Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P062 ISIN: US8265985007 Ticker-Symbol: 0223 
Frankfurt
26.08.20
15:53 Uhr
2,300 Euro
-0,680
-22,82 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGMA LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMA LABS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2020 | 20:32
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on September 1-4, 2020, and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020.

Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its recent contract award with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other end users in the company's newly launched @Sigma RTE program.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time: 2:40 p.m. Eastern time (11:40 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36829
Location: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://ir.sigmalabsinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Location: Virtual

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs' software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603515/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-Upcoming-September-Investor-Conferences

SIGMA LABS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.