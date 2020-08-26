Deepak Agarwal: Creating Brand Ambassadors Through "Wow" Experiences

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / With so many options in shopping and retail, customers have a lot of choice when it comes to deciding which brands earn their business, and while sometimes these choices are made by price, many times the customer experience and brand perception play into the final decision.

"People tend to frequent brands that reflect who they are and align with their ideals and lifestyles," noted Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, C-suite retail executive and entrepreneur. "It's important that brands find ways to meaningfully connect with customers."

One way to drive that connection is by creating "wow" experiences for customers. This can take many forms. Some businesses may do this through the use of wording that resonates with their audience and implies a deeper understanding of and relationship with the customer, often referring to them as family or someone of importance. Other times, the "wow" experience comes from businesses through surprise-and-delights such as coupons or discounts for birthdays or exclusive experiences. Still for other brands, the "wow" experience is created outside of the brand through the use of influencers who represent the ideals of your target customer.

"One way to wow and connect with customers is to engage them through influencers and others that they already turn to and trust for information and entertainment," said Deepak Agarwal. "Starting ambassador programs allow your fans to advocate for your brand and create special connections to your customers on your behalf. Oftentimes you can find ambassadors in your existing fan base."

Ambassador programs are all the rage in the modern marketplace. Encouraging customers to not only purchase from your brand but also sponsor it by serving as an ambassador opens up significant marketing opportunities, while allowing the consumer-turned-ambassador to feel like they are a part of the brand they enjoy. Generally, brands provide ambassadors with discount codes or giveaways that they can use to engage and share with their social communities.

Ambassador programs not only provide value for the brand, but also the influencer. In return for a discount code and organic promotions, the customer ambassador has the opportunity to begin building their own following, giving the client an even larger platform upon which they may promote the brand. Some of the most successful companies in the world have substantial ambassador programs, from Coca-Cola to Lulu Lemon, as this strategy is an effective, lower cost advertising solution.

"It happens instantly," says Deepak Agarwal. "Customers sign up for the ambassador programs, receive either a free gift or a discount code, and begin sharing with their friends. As they begin to drive engagement and are seen as an influencer, customers want to promote more products to help their communities grow, which in turn means more visibility for the brand."

Creating an ambassador program empowers your brand with user generated content and gives your company a voice that is yours but amplified by your fans. From a business perspective, an ambassador program can drastically improve return on ad spend and provides a way to acquire new customers at a fraction of standard customer acquisition costs.

An ambassador program is just one piece, albeit an important piece, of the larger "wow" strategy, and its effectiveness can be enhanced by incorporating other critical components.

Beyond ambassador programs that generate brand buzz, businesses can substantiate a "wow" experience simply by going above and beyond at every customer touchpoint.

"Engrain that premium level of service into the DNA of your customer care team," says Deepak Agarwal. "Go the extra mile for your customers. A holistic "wow" experience means fast shipping, an outstanding and in-demand product that is unique, and customer service that outshines your competitors. Paired with brand advocates who strengthen your marketing efforts, this formula can make your business unstoppable."

