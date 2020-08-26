Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Grants Stock Options

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(Frankfort:S6Q1) announced today that it has granted 300,000 stock options to its CFO, Camilla Cormier, with an exercise price of $0.05 per share and an expiry date of August 26, 2025.

The stock options will vest 1/3 on the date of the grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of the grant and the final 1/3 on the second anniversary of the grant.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario and with Colibri Resource Corp. to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Gold project, a drill-ready precious metal project in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also is pursuing exploration of the drill-ready and permitted Pino De Plata Ag project in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

