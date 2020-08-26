ImamConnect - an "Uber for Imams" - the world's first online Muslim services platform

- ImamConnect is a global community of vetted service providers of Muslim life needs, including pre-marital counselling, marriage ceremonies, wills & inheritance, Islamic studies, and more

- ImamConnect launches when access to religious services is restricted by Covid-19

- The simple interface provides fast search results, client reviews, and a secure, transparent payment process.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- www.imamconnect.com, the world's first online platform for Muslim services, launches today. ImamConnect features a global provider community covering a full range of life services, from marriages to education, wills, and life coaching. Users will be able to book Imams, scholars, therapists, and more, all of whom have gone through stringent background and credentials checks.

ImamConnect represents a step change in harnessing the power of information technology to offer the community transparency, accountability, and digital efficiency in the delivery of Muslim life services at the push of a search button. Developed by a worldwide team of Muslim professionals, ImamConnect launches with an initial list of over 70 background-checked service providers from around the globe.

"ImamConnect will, God willing, play a vital role in allowing us to reach our full potential," said Imam Dr Tarek Elgawhary, President of the Coexist Foundation.

How ImamConnect works:

First, all service providers are reviewed and cleared by the ImamConnect team in advance, a process that includes DBS and other background checks, guaranteeing integrity, accountability, transparency, and professionalism. Users search ImamConnect for experts based on geographical area, religious affiliations, rates of service, client reviews, and areas of expertise. Finally, users book services and send payment via secure portals.

Service provider comments

"ImamConnect is at the heart of connecting the community to a fountain of fundamental and valuable soulful services in one single site."

Zobia Arif, certified Life Coach, founder of Zora Soul Coaching, Neuro-Linguistic programming practitioner, and #1 bestselling co-author of Courage is My Crown

"Finally, a central site in which Muslim counsellors and scholars can be referenced and booked effortlessly by those who need them. In particular, providing a gateway for Muslim women and minority community professionals who have lacked a representative platform in this space until now."

Tasneem Chopra, Cross-Cultural Consultant and Anti-Racism Champion of the Australian Human Rights Commission in 2019

