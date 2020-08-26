Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial safety gates market size and it is poised to grow by USD 137.5 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005373/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Safety Gates Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Swing gates segment is the leading product segment in the market.

Swing gates segment is the leading product segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The introduction of stringent workplace safety regulations is one of the key industrial safety gates market trends.

The introduction of stringent workplace safety regulations is one of the key industrial safety gates market trends. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period Who are the top players in the market?

ARA Group Ltd., Benko Products Inc., Fabenco Inc., Kee Safety Inc., Linkcare Ltd., Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Inc., PS Industries Inc., Safety Rail Co. LLC, U.S. Netting Inc., and Wilcox Door Service Inc. are some of the major market participants.

ARA Group Ltd., Benko Products Inc., Fabenco Inc., Kee Safety Inc., Linkcare Ltd., Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Inc., PS Industries Inc., Safety Rail Co. LLC, U.S. Netting Inc., and Wilcox Door Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers?

The increasing demand for industrial safety gates is one of the key factors driving the industrial safety gates market growth.

The increasing demand for industrial safety gates is one of the key factors driving the industrial safety gates market growth. How big is the APAC market?

The industrial safety gates market in APAC was valued at USD 194.85 million in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARA Group Ltd., Benko Products Inc., Fabenco Inc., Kee Safety Inc., Linkcare Ltd., Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Inc., PS Industries Inc., Safety Rail Co. LLC, U.S. Netting Inc., and Wilcox Door Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for industrial safety gates will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Industrial Safety Gates Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Safety Gates Market is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Product Swing Gates Vertical Lift Gates Others



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43124

Industrial Safety Gates Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial safety gates marketreport covers the following areas:

Industrial safety gates market Size

Industrial safety gates market Trends

Industrial safety gates market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of stringent workplace safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial safety gates market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Safety Gates Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial safety gates market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial safety gates market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial safety gates market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial safety gates market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Swing gates Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vertical lift gates Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ARA Group Ltd.

Benko Products Inc.

Fabenco Inc.

Kee Safety Inc.

Linkcare Ltd.

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Inc.

PS Industries Inc.

Safety Rail Co. LLC

U.S. Netting Inc.

Wilcox Door Service Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005373/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/