Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates and acetone derivatives products. The price increases below are for orders shipped and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product EMEA (EUR/MT) North America (USD/LBS) Mexico South America (USD/MT) China Asia Outside China (USD/MT) Ethyl Acetate €150 Vinyl-based Emulsions (i.e. VAE PVAc) ¥200 MT Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) €150 $0.05 $150 ¥100 MT $150 Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK) €150 $0.05 $150

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005685/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Abe Paul

+1 972 443 4432

abraham.paul@celanese.com



Media Relations Global

W. Travis Jacobsen

+1 972 443 3750

william.jacobsen@celanese.com



Media Relations Europe (Germany)

Petra Czugler

+49 69 45009 1206

petra.czugler@celanese.com