The global milking robot market is expected to grow by USD 460.84 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%.

Milking Robot Market Analysis Report by Product (Standalone units, Multiple stall units, and Rotary units), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages. In addition, improvements in sensors used in milking robots are anticipated to boost the growth of the milking robot market.

Milk production and labor charges are the major cost drivers in the dairy industry. Also, the traditional milking process involving human labor is time-consuming. The robotic milking process is hygienic, cost-effective, and increases productivity by 5% 10% compared to the traditional milking process. With rising labor costs and growing labor shortages, especially in industrialized countries, dairy farms are increasingly adopting milking robots to boost their productivity. These factors are driving the growth of the global milking robot market.

Major Five Milking Robot Companies:

AS SA Christensen Co.

AS SA Christensen Co. operates its business through segments such as Traditional dairy solution, Robotic dairy solution, and Milking sheep and goats. The company offers RDS FUTURELINE ELITE milking robot.

Avon Rubber Plc

Avon Rubber Plc operates its business through segments such as Avon Protection and Milkrite InterPuls. The company offers milking cluster solutions that make milking more efficient, giving a higher milk yield whilst saving time and improving the health and comfort of the herd.

BouMatic

BouMatic operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Gemini Single Box milking robot, Gemini Double Box milking robot, and SR2 Spraying robot.

Dairymaster

Dairymaster operates its business through segments such as Milking, Feeding, Cooling, Manure scrapers, and Health and fertility. The company offers Cow Rotary, Fast Exit, Herringbone, and Double variants of milking robots.

Fabdec Ltd.

Fabdec Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Dairy, Water Heating, Brewery vessels, Heat recovery, and Spares and consumables. The company offers a wide range of modular and maintenance-free milking solutions.

Milking Robot Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Standalone units

Multiple stall units

Rotary units

Milking Robot Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

