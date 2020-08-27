Zoho Positioned as Leader in SPARK Matrix: Low-Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms, 2020

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zoho Creator as the 2020 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global low-code application development platforms market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Zoho Corp, a global technology company that offers the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, and 17 other vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on how each vendor participant ranks related to its competitors along several axis representing a range of performance parameters coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19, the global economy, along with industries, is facing significant challenges and negative growth. While Covid-19 has impacted the market for low-code development platforms, the overall growth outlook looks promising. Despite the economic recession and negative impact on technology investments, the low-code platforms market is expected to post double-digit growth in 2020, and during the forecasted years of 2020-2025.

The primary drivers for the adoption of low-code platforms remain the digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals. Low-code platforms' key value proposition of providing a foundation for digital transformation initiatives, accelerating digital transformation projects, improving operational efficiency, addressing the challenges related to the skill gap for qualified developers, eliminating operational bottlenecks, meeting substantial customization requirements for legacy systems, and more are driving market growth across the geographical regions and industry segments.

The low-code platform's research by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions highlights that a majority of the vendors often provide core functionalities for rapid application development, however, the breadth and depth of the capabilities may differ significantly for different vendor offerings. Users should look for comprehensive low-code platform capabilities to provide modern technology architecture, easy to use UI/UX with visual modeling tools for citizen developers, support for custom coding for professional developers, robust feature for multi-disciplinary team collaboration, and multi-experience capability with support for developing web, mobile, PWA, chatbots, virtual assistants, and other applications.

"Zoho, with its sophisticated low-code platform providing comprehensive functional capabilities, ecosystem strategy, value-based pricing, and strong industry experience, is well-positioned to grow its market position as well as maintain its growth momentum in the near future," said Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Zoho has received strong overall ratings against various parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and emerged as the technology leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix analysis of the low-code application development platforms market."

"With Zoho Creator, our vision is to empower everyone to build the applications they need, irrespective of their technical capabilities," said Bharath Kumar, Head of Marketing, Zoho Creator. "Our feature rich platform along with our focus on providing a great user experience has allowed us to empower customers across the globe, in their digital transformation journey. We are glad that our focus in pursuit of our vision is getting us this recognition as a leader in the LCAD space in the SPARK Matrix."

About Zoho

With 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 8,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 50 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

