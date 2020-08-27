The global cold cuts market size is expected to grow by USD 72.20 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Cuts Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cold Cuts Market Analysis Report by Product (Deli cold cuts and Packaged cold cuts) and Geographic Landscape (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and packaged food. In addition, the expanding retail space is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cold Cuts Market.

In recent years, the demand for ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook products has been surging, owing to factors such as changing lifestyles, rising middle-class population, and the growing number of working women. In addition, the growing preference for packaged foods in urban areas is encouraging various supermarkets and hypermarkets to offer chilled and packaged meats and processed deli meats. Processed meats such as cold cuts provide convenience and more choice to consumers. Moreover, vendors are coming up with new products and packaging to improve the user experience and convenience while using their products. For instance, flexible pouches, zipper pouches, and resealable packs for cold cuts have been introduced by vendors. This has increased the consumption of cold cuts products, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Cold Cuts Companies:

Boars Head Brand

Boar's Head Brand operates its business through segments such as Turkey, Ham, Beef, Chicken, Hummus, Condiments, and Others. The company offers cold cuts of different varieties such as Bold Cajun Smoked Turkey Breast and EverRoast Oven Roasted Chicken Breast.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill operates its business through segments such as Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company offers products such as Turkey Pastrami and Hickory Smoked Peppered Turkey Breast.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Hormel Foods operates its business through segments such as Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International Other. The company offers different varieties of cold cuts products such as Organics Herb Turkey Breast and Cooked Deli Ham Gluten Free, under its brand, Applegate.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has business operations under two segments: Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group. The company offers products such as Deli Inspirations Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and All Natural Uncured Turkey Bacon under its Butterball brand.

Nestle SA

Nestle SA operates its business through various segments such as AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestle Waters, and other businesses. The company offers cold cuts meat products such as hams, bacon, sausages, dice, and breasts under the Herta brand.

Cold Cuts Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Deli cold cuts size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaged cold cuts size and forecast 2019-2024

Cold Cuts Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

