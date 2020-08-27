Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882871 ISIN: US5160121019 Ticker-Symbol: LN5 
Frankfurt
26.08.20
10:15 Uhr
5,176 Euro
+0,148
+2,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LANNETT COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANNETT COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6944,77026.08.
4,8274,97407:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIO-TECHNE
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION210,000,00 %
LANNETT COMPANY INC5,176+2,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.