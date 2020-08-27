HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (1347.HK), a global, leading specialty pure-play foundry, announced today that it has launched a 90nm ultra-low-leakage (ULL) embedded flash (eFlash) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) process platform to meet the needs of large-capacity microcontroller unit (MCU). As a continuation of Hua Hong Semiconductor's 0.11um ultra-low-leakage technology, the process platform provides customers with competitive differentiated and cost-effective solution with lower power consumption, suitable for applications in Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, industrial and automotive electronics, etc.For the newly launched 90nm ULL eFlash process platform, the leakage of 1.5V core N-Type and P-Type MOS transistors reaches 0.2pA/um, effectively extending the standby time of MCU devices. The eNVM (Embedded Non-Volatile Memory) IP of this platform has unique advantages such as 100,000 to 500,000 endurance cycles and read speed reaching 30ns. The platform also features highly integrated logic which exceeds 400K gate/mm2, capable of helping customers to reduce the chip area in many ways.The most important advantage of this process platform is the integration of the Company's proprietary split gate NORD eFlash technology. It has the smallest cell size and smallest area embedded NOR flash IP under the 90nm process within the industry, also advantage with fewer layers of mask which helping customers to further reduce the manufacturing cost of MCU, especially large-capacity MCU products. The platform supports RF, eFlash and EEPROM.Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Dr. Kong Weiran remarked, "The Company is committed to innovation and continuous optimization of differentiated technologies to provide customers with urgently needed, cost-effective process and technical services. While improving the 8-inch platform, it is speeding up the capacity expansion and technology R&D of the 12-inch production line. IoT and automotive electronics are incremental markets for MCU applications. The launch of the 90nm ultra-low-leakage eFlash technology platform further makes available more foundry options for Hua Hong Semiconductor's MCU customers in ultra-low power consumption applications."About Hua Hong SemiconductorHua Hong Semiconductor Limited (1347.HK) is a global, leading pure-play foundry with specialty process platforms uniquely focused on embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM), power discrete, analog & power management, and logic & RF. Of special note is the Company's outstanding quality control system that satisfies the strict requirements of automotive chip manufacturing. The Company is part of the Huahong Group, an enterprise group whose main business is IC manufacturing, with advanced "8+12" production line technology.The Company presently operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication facilities within the Huahong Group (HH Fab1, HH Fab2, and HH Fab3) in Jinqiao and Zhangjiang, Shanghai, with a total monthly 8-inch wafer capacity of approximately 180,000 wafers. The Company also operates a 12-inch wafer fabrication facility (HH Fab7) with the planned monthly capacity of forty thousand 12-inch wafers in Wuxi's National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. Formal incorporation of and start of operations at HH Fab7 were achieved in 2019. In the Chinese mainland, it has become a leading 12-inch semiconductor production line devoted to specialty processes and is the first 12-inch foundry devoted to power discrete semiconductors.For more information, please visit: www.huahonggrace.comSource: Hua Hong SemiconductorCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.