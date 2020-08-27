A newly proposed inverter design relies on a solar charge controller featuring maximum power point tracking. It is based on an artificial fish-swarm algorithm, which offers high convergence speeds, flexibility, fault tolerance, and accuracy.Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have designed a novel topology for a bidirectional inverter for uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The proposed inverter design, with battery backup, relies on a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge controller based on an artificial fish-swarm algorithm, which is inspired by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...