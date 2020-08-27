Statkraft and Naturstrom AG have signed a power purchase agreement for a 50 MW solar array in Bavaria, while BayWa r.e. has announced a new solar-wind hybrid project, with 22 MW of solar capacity.From pv magazine Germany Norway's Statkraft and Naturstrom AG have announced a new deal for 50 MW of solar, after signing 12-year solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in February for 237 GWh of annual generation in Bavaria. Statkraft will supply around 600 GWh of solar power to the German green electricity provider by December 2031 under the latest contract, with Naturstrom to use the energy to supply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...