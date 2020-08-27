Cavotec SA: CAVOTEC WINS EUR 5M ORDER FOR QATAR AIRPORT EXPANSION

Cavotec has won a EUR 5 million order as part of a high-profile terminal expansion project at Doha International Airport in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Deliveries are scheduled between October and December 2021, with installation and commissioning to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

"This high visibility project demonstrates our ability to provide complete system solutions that supply electrical power and pre-conditioned air to parked aircraft thereby improving gate efficiency and passenger experience" says Juergen Strommer, President, Cavotec Airports & Industry Division.

Cavotec will design, engineer, supply, install, test, and commission a large number of 400Hz Powerpack bridge- and ground-mounted systems, bridge-mounted Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) systems, and hose retriever systems. The current phase of the expansion project - the Terminal Building Expansion - includes gate and remote stands.

This order will serve as an important reference for upcoming opportunities related to further planned expansion and upgrade projects in the wider region.

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. Learn more at cavotec.com.

