CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces the Appointment of Djibril Gibson Kagni to Head of Media Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that Mr. Djibril Gibson Kagni has joined the CanaFarma team as Head of Media Management.

Mr. Kagni is a brand builder who will be using the music industry platform he has built and his influential network of contacts to ensure that the science-based hemp oil-infused products that CanaFarma sells, will be very visible in the marketplace. Already Gibson has facilitated a groundbreaking partnership between Foodgod and CanaFarma.

Djibril Gibson Kagni is a Senegalese-American record producer, investor and philanthropist. He is the only American producer that has won over twenty international awards including multiple Russian Grammy Awards. His work includes helping shape the successful careers of stars like Akon, Timati and many more. He has worked with A-list artists such as Snoop Dogg, Jason Deroulo, Pitbull, Hardwell, Booba, Ja Rule and Diddy. As a brand builder he helped many African telecommunications companies launch new campaigns and market their products by using the music industry platform. As an investor, Mr. Kagni has become synonymous with pragmatism and positive results.

David Lonsdale, the CEO of CanaFarma, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Gibson to the CanaFarma executive team. His accomplishments and knowledge of the music and media industry will be very valuable to the Company as we accelerate the growth of our Confectionary, Beauty and Pain Relief industry verticals."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

