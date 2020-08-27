On August 26, 2020, Enlabs AB ("Enlabs") published a press release with information that the company has acquired shares in Global Gaming 555 AB ("Global Gaming") and that Enlabs intends to make a mandatory bid to the remaining shareholders in Global Gaming. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Global Gaming 555 AB (GLOBAL, ISIN code SE0002685958, order book ID 145174) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.