A 133 MW hybrid solar-wind power plant linked to 242 MWh of storage is currently being built in a mountainous area in South Korea. Chinese manufacturer JA Solar has provided the modules for the PV section.Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar has announced that it will supply its products for one of the world's largest hybrid solar-wind projects, a 133 MW plant under construction by South Korea's EPC LS Electric. The panel maker said its modules will be used to build the 93 MW PV section of the facility, which will be deployed on the ground of an existing 40 MW wind farm. "This project ...

