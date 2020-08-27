VST Enterprises Ltd & VHealth Passport: British Royals Take 10 Minute Rapid Covid 19 Test

Mike Tindall MBE & Zara Tindall MBE Take Rapid Covid-19 Test Sporting Ambassadors Champion

VHealth Passport Technology To Get Sports Fans Back On Track

'FANS ARE BACK'

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Former England Rugby Captain and 2003 World Cup Winner Mike Tindall MBE and his wife the former Equestrian World Champion and 2012 Olympic Silver medalist Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) MBE have both tested a new 10 minute Covid-19 rapid test kit and digital health passport called VHealth Passport which has been developed to help get sports fans back into major events and stadiums.

The VHealth Passport and rapid testing kit is part of a new 'FANS ARE BACK' pilot scheme devised by tech and healthcare innovator Louis-James Davis. The 32-year old entrepreneur is leading a consortium of British companies in health care, sports and event management who are at the forefront of getting all sports fans back spectating at major sporting events and stadiums next month.

Both Mike and Zara - who are Global Sporting Ambassadors for British cyber technology company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) - took the BioSure rapid test kit to see for themselves how quick, safe and easy the rapid test kit was to use and upload to their VHealth Passports. The test was administered under Covid-19 safe practice by Latus Health Care, taking just under 1 minute to administer the test first to Zara and then Mike. Both test results came out in under 10 minutes as "negative" before the couple had their test results uploaded to their VHealth Passports in seconds.

VST Enterprises - the Manchester based cyber technology company - has developed the Test agnostic VHealth Passport platform and has put forward the BioSure 10 minute rapid test as part of their 'FANS ARE BACK' pilot program. The company has recently submitted this pilot programme to No10 and the Department Of Culture Media & Sport to get football, snooker, rugby, golf and equestrian sports fans back into Stadiums and major sporting events.

Zara Tindall MBE (Phillips) Global Sporting Ambassador for VST Enterprises and VHealth Passport said;

"This is a really exciting new technology that has such great potential for the equestrian world. For riders, who are travelling all over the country, and to other countries, this gives reassurance that they have been tested and are negative for Covid. And for those working on events including support staff, volunteers and the fans themselves it gives the confidence to come back to the sport we love and have the big events running again. I found the whole experience of taking the rapid test and using the VHealth Passport really simple and quick and I hope with more people using it we will be able to get our sport back up and running and people enjoying it again."

Mike Tindall MBE Global Sporting Ambassador for VST Enterprises and VHealth Passport said;

"Zara and I both took the test which was literally 1 minute to administer a blood sample and run it through the Bio Sure test kit with our results back in less than 10 minutes. The VHealth Passport is test agnostic, so it can work with all and any approved Covid-19 testing kits or lab based testing. Our 'negative' test results were then uploaded to our VHealth Passports in under 5 seconds and it means we get a green tick on a traffic light system on the VHealth Passport app on our phones.

What this does is give people who use the VHealth Passport system confidence that the people around them are also doing the same thing in a sporting event and have tested negative. Ultimately it's about getting the fans back safely into major sporting events."

The rapid test kit takes 1 minute to administer to a sports fan or a professional athlete and gives test results within 10 minutes and a 98.7% accuracy testing for three different antibodies IgG, IgA, IgM. In particular the IgA line can detect and pick up infection as early as 3 days from exposure. The test kit which comes with a GDPR compliant and VHealth Passport will be priced at £15 making it a 'game changer' for sports fans across the UK.

Tech entrepreneur Louis-James Davis is leading the consortium of British companies who joined their respective expertise to find a solution to get fans back into stadiums. His tech company VST Enterprises along with sports partners REDSTRIKE, public safety and event management partners HALO Solutions and occupational health care company LATUS HEALTH have put forward active pilot proposals to Government to get football, rugby union and rugby league fans back into sports stadiums across the UK in a safe and controlled manner. Former Sports Minister Richard Caborn has widely supported the initiative and believes that a system of testing and health passports is the right way to get fans back spectating at British sporting events.

Louis-James Davis CEO of VST Enterprises and inventor of the VHealth Passport said;

"Both Mike and Zara could easily see from taking the rapid test themselves how quick, safe and easy it was to administer and then uploading their Covid-19 test results to their V-Health Passports in seconds. We believe this is a game changer for all sports fans, not just in the UK but around the world. Just as important with sports fans, it can also be used in other major events such as theatre, festivals and music concerts where the principals of rapid testing and health passports using secure technology are the key to bringing fans back.

The unique attributes are the speed of the test, safety, accuracy and the secure VCode technology behind the V-Health Passport which authenticates and validates a persons identity and their Covid test results. More importantly we have priced the rapid test kit and V-Health Passport at £15 per test kit and health passport making this affordable and economically viable for sports teams and fans alike."

Mike Tindall MBE also recently visited SALE SHARKS ahead of their new season to show the players and team staff how simple the FANS ARE BACK pilot scheme works for sports fans, demonstrating how safe and secure it was to take the rapid test and VHealth Passport. The 'FANS ARE BACK' pilot programs will cover football, rugby and snooker initially working with DCMS, SGSA (Sports Ground Safety Authority) and the various bodies including the Premier League, RFU, RFL, the Jockey Club, BHA and World Snooker. Upon its successful trials other pilot programs will then be rolled out across music concerts, theatre and other entertainment venues.

VSTE are collaborating with a wide range of sporting organisations and regulatory bodies during the pandemic to provide its VCode® & VPlatform® technology including working with the UNITED NATIONS as part of their SDG Collaboratory (Sustainable Development Goals) program - to provide a wide range of technology services to 9 Billion people by 2030.



Copyright VST Enterprises Ltd 2020

Zara & Mike Talk Heath Passport from VST Enterprises on Youtube.

For more information on V-Health Passports visit https://v-healthpassport.co.uk

To learn more about VCode® & VPlatform® technology https://vstenterprises.com

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

'FANS ARE BACK' - PILOT WALKTHROUGH - HOW DOES IT WORK -

A test group of fans will be selected randomly to attend the pilot FANS ARE BACK event in football, rugby and equestrian events. Each person will be instructed to download the V-Health Passport® onto their mobile phone prior to the testing day. The fan will then enter their details, name, address, date of birth, phone number doctors details onto their V-Health Passport® and also confirm their official identity by uploading their official Government ID in the form of passport or drivers licence document. The uploaded documents are then verified against the phone's facial recognition to match the persons details in a "likeness test".

The sample group of fans will then be invited to attend and take a Covid-19 rapid test at a pre defined location, by pre booked appointment either the day prior to the event or in the morning of the event. Upon arrival at the test site they will be asked to present their V-Health Passport® for scanning and a temperature check will be taken before being directed to a test station for the Covid 19 test.

The test takes 1 minute to administer with Covid results in 10 minutes. The sports fans test status is then uploaded to their V-Health Passport®. The V-Health Passport® will then show a GDPR compliant screen when presented to officials for scanning showing the fans official photograph and a green traffic light symbol to confirm 'negative' test status and the date of the test. A more in depth and detailed screen can only be viewed by authorised medical staff. The fan is then advised to proceed to the event or if the trial is done the day previous to return home and self isolate until the pilot event the next day.

Assuming testing is done the day prior to the event, then they will be asked to return to the event and present their V-Health Passport® which is scanned by event security officials and stewards to confirm who they are and their valid V-Health Passport® and Covid-19 test status. The V-Health Passport® can be scanned by officials up to 100 metres away in social distancing and while crowds are ingesting into an event, thus preventing choke points and bottle necks on entry.

The details uploaded to the V-Health Passport® can also then be used for contact tracing purposes if a person tested positive in the test day prior to the event. All data from the pilot FANS ARE BACK event will then be fed back to DCMS and the NHS.

Latus Health Care along with Infinite Possibilities Global will administer the Covid-19 tests to fans using a three in one rapid test kit which tests for IgA, IgM and IgG on fans and will also provide medical staff for administration. VSTE and its partners REDSTRIKE will provide the secure digital health passport V-Health Passport® to upload, validate and authenticate the Covid test status.

The BioSURE rapid Covid-19 test is the only antibody kit available which tests for IgA, IgM and IgG. Manufactured in the UK, the CE certified and MHRA registered triple antibody test is able to identify if a person currently has Corona virus (Covid-19), or if they have had a previous infection. Providing qualitative results in under 10 minutes, this test is praised as a 'game-changer' for the screening of high volumes of people to increase the efficiency of Covid testing and crowd safety. The IgA line can also detect infection from as early as 3 days from exposure.

Unlike other technologies and health passports using bar codes and QR Codes - which are not secure and able to be hacked - the V-Health Passport is ultra secure. V-Health Passport uses the groundbreaking VCode® technology which uses closed loop technology with end to end encryption. VCode® technology uses over 2.2 Quintillion combination codes making it unhackable, it can also be scanned from a distance of up-to 100 metres on moving objects.



