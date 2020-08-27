The "Europe Utility Communication Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Technology; Utility Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The utility communication market in Europe was valued at US$ 2,510.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,895.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

In European countries, communication solutions play an integral role in various industries such as oil gas, energy and power, and water utilities. Owing to the increasing adoption of technology-based solutions among businesses, the demand for advanced communication solutions is growing in Europe. Moreover, the growth in offshore drilling activities is opportunistic for market growth in Europe. These factors play a vital role in boosting the utility communication market in Europe.

Based on technology, the utility communication market was led by wired segment. Power Line Carrier (PLC) communication has gained the confidence of wired communication network users when it comes to robustness in access, efficiency, and security with an advancement of efficient PLC technologies led by PRIME PLC over the past decade, and the latest development of PRIME 1.4 technology.

ABB Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, and Rockwell Automation Inc, are among the key players present in the European utility communication market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Utility Communication Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Utility Communication Market Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insight

4.5.1 Technological Trends on SONET/SDN, IP/MPLS, and MPLS-TP

5. Utility Communication Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Adoption of Smart Grids and Mobile Devices Driving the Market

5.1.2 Rising Need for Personalized Communication Networks due to Alterations in Billing Process

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cyber-attacks Risk to Energy and Utility Organization

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Investment in Utility Application

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Trend of Digitalization and Smart Cities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Utility Communication Market Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Utility Communication Market Overview

6.2 Utility Communication Market Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. Utility Communication Market Analysis By Technology Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Utility Communication Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2019 2027

7.3 Wired

7.4 Wireless

8. Utility Communication Market Analysis By Utility Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Utility Communication Market Breakdown, by Utility Type, 2019 2027

8.3 Private Utility

8.4 Public Utility

9. Europe Utility Communication Market Country Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Utility Communication Market

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 New Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.2 FUJITSU Limited

12.3 General Electric Company

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.5 OMICRON Electronics GmbH

12.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.7 Schneider Electric SE

12.8 Siemens AG

12.9 Tejas Networks

12.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

