The multi-functional printer market is expected to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005050/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multi-functional Printer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Timely exchange of patient information is crucial in ensuring proper care and treatment of patients in healthcare facilities. In addition, governments across the world are introducing several mandates to ensure proper maintenance and sharing of electronic health records. This has increased the need for effective documentation. Besides, many healthcare facilities are focusing on expanding their presence. For instance, in November 2019, Sunway Healthcare announced its plans to set up eight hospitals with almost 2,000 beds in Malaysia by 2024. Many such factors are contributing to the overall growth of the global multi-functional printer market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44700

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of MFPs among price-sensitive end-users will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Multi-functional Printer Market: MFPs Gaining Popularity Among Price-Sensitive End-Users

End-users across sectors such as education, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing are exhibiting high demand for low-volume printing. Since the printing volume is low in these industries, end-users find MFPs to be more cost-effective than depending on third-party document solution providers. Moreover, vendors in the market are introducing low-cost MFPs to cater to the emerging demand from these industries. Some vendors in the market have also dropped the ASPs of their products to gain market share and attract price-sensitive customers. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global multi-functional printer market.

"Rising adoption of customized MFPs and evolving documentation needs of businesses will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Multi-functional Printer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the multi-functional printer market by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) and Technology (Inkjet and Laser).

The APAC region led the multi-functional printer market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of MFPs by individual customers and business enterprises in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005050/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/