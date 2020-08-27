Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 540750 ISIN: DE0005407506 Ticker-Symbol: CEV 
Xetra
27.08.20
10:36 Uhr
13,700 Euro
-0,080
-0,58 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTROTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTROTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,70013,76012:13
13,72013,78012:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTROTEC
CENTROTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTROTEC SE13,700-0,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.