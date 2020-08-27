Centrotec, a German energy efficiency specialist, has acquired Switzerland's Pari Group, which holds an 80% stake in German PV module manufacturer Sonnenstromfabrik.From pv magazine Germany Centrotec's last contact with the PV sector dates back to 2012, when the company - then still known as Centrotec Sustainable AG - sold its shares in German solar developer Centrosolar AG, marking its withdrawal from the industry. However, Centrotec Sustainable AG renamed itself Centrotec SE this year and has jumped back into the PV business. The company has acquired Switzerland's Pari Group AG, based in ...

